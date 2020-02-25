LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Joe Rogan will bring the laughs to Park Theater at Park MGM when he brings his "The Sacred Clown Tour" to town on Friday, July 10.
Rogan has 25 years of experience in comedy, and his standup routines have scored specials on Netflix, Comedy Central and have their own features on CD & DVD.
Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is the most popular podcast online. Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and now calls UFC Pay Per View events in North America.
Ticket prices start at $49 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.