LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Award-winning comedian, actor, writer and producer Jim Gaffigan is making his return to Las Vegas this December.
Gaffigan will perform at the Wynn with his favorite 'The Fun Tour' show Dec. 8 with two shows.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $59.50 plus applicable fees.
Fans can buy tickets at the Wynn Las Vegas Call Center at (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.