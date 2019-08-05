Jeff Dunham Vegas show

FOX5 (LAS VEGAS) - Comedian Jeff Dunham and his puppets are stringing their fans along to Las Vegas for a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Dunham's international tour, Jeff Dunham: Seriously will play at The Colosseum for a total of five performances starting on November 3, 2019 and running through May 24, 2020. 

Dunham has grown to be a popular household name in the world of comedy. He and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. 

In addition to Dunham’s new tour, the world-renowned performer’s new Netflix Originals stand-up special entitled “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself” premieres this September. This will be Dunham’s second Netflix Originals special, and the eighth in his string of record-breaking stand-up television events. 

Dunham's scheduled performance dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are:

November 3, 2019

December 1, 2019

February 16, 2020

March 15, 2020

May 24, 2020

Ticket prices for the shows start at $46 and go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.

