FOX5 (LAS VEGAS) - Comedian Jeff Dunham and his puppets are stringing their fans along to Las Vegas for a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Dunham's international tour, Jeff Dunham: Seriously will play at The Colosseum for a total of five performances starting on November 3, 2019 and running through May 24, 2020.
Dunham has grown to be a popular household name in the world of comedy. He and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S.
In addition to Dunham’s new tour, the world-renowned performer’s new Netflix Originals stand-up special entitled “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself” premieres this September. This will be Dunham’s second Netflix Originals special, and the eighth in his string of record-breaking stand-up television events.
Dunham's scheduled performance dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are:
November 3, 2019
December 1, 2019
February 16, 2020
March 15, 2020
May 24, 2020
Ticket prices for the shows start at $46 and go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.