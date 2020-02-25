LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian Iliza Shlesinger has added two shows in Las Vegas as part of her "The Forever Tour."
Shlesinger will perform back-to-back nights at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on July 3 and July 4.
Shlesinger is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her fifth Netflix stand up special “UnVeiled” premiered in November 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include “War Paint,” “Freezing Hot” and “Confirmed Kills.”
Ticket prices for Shlesinger's shows begin at $39.99 and go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
