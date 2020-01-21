LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian & TV personality Chelsea Handler is performing her hilarious comedy act at the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on June 26, 2020.
Handler reached success with her late-night talk show "Chelsea Lately" and her Netflix talk show "Chelsea." Handler can also be seen in Netflix’s documentary series “Chelsea Does.”
On April 9, 2019, Handler released her much anticipated sixth book and first memoir, “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” which debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best-Seller List.
Tickets for her stand-up comedy show start at $69.99, and will go on sale on Friday, Jane. 24 at 10 a.m. (PST) Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.