LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian Bill Burr will be kicking off his two-year residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan this summer.
Burr is ready to bring the laughs with his first shows on July 2 and July 3.
More dates are expected to be announced soon. His residency had been postponed due to the pandemic, but his previous shows in 2019 were sold out.
Tickets are now available and start at $49. They can be purchased by clicking here.
