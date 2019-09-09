Las Vegas (FOX5) -- Clark County Parks & Recreation will celebrate The Day of the Dead with the 19th Annual Life in Death Festival happening Nov. 1 & Nov. 2 at Winchester Cultural Center and Park.
The event will include performances from Mexican dancers, an art exhibit and contests with cash prizes.
In the Mexican tradition, families and other groups build beautiful altars, glowing with candlelight, that are covered with the food, drink and other objects loved by the deceased while alive in order to lure them back for a visit.
The festival offers free admission and will happen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day at Winchester Cultural Center and Park located at 3130 S. McLeod Drive, just north of Desert Inn Road.
Participants should be sure to bring money for the traditional food and craft vendors. Parking is limited, so carpooling is highly recommended.
For more information, contact the Winchester Cultural Center at (702) 455-7340 or visit the Web site at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.