HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -- Calling all artists! The City of Henderson wants to showcase your work downtown.
The City of Henderson is seeking creative artists to paint vibrant and dynamic murals within Henderson’s Water Street District during its “Go with the Flow Mural Days,” a five-day period where artists will begin and finish their murals between Nov. 15 and Nov. 20.
The murals will be displayed on the outside of the City Lights Art Gallery and on the inside of the game room inside the Downtown Recreation Center.
“We are searching for artists who can depict the remarkable transformation Water Street has seen over the past few years while still honoring the historic charm of the area,” said Henderson Parks and Recreation Manager Brian Kendall.
Awarded artists will receive up to $30 per square foot for the selected mural space.
The deadline to submit artist proposals is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
For more information or to submit, visit ngemmnv.com.
