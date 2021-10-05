LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Show off your best decorations for the city of Henderson's 2021 Virtual Halloween Home Decorating Contest.
The contest runs from now through Sunday, Oct. 24. Each week, the city will feature submissions on its Henderson Sports and Recreation Facebook page. Winners selected by the public will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 28.
There are five different decorating categories, including:
- Skeleton Award – Scariest/Spookiest (PG-13)
- Cornucopia Award – Most family-friendly
- Pumpkin Award – Best Jack-o-lantern
- Hand Carved Award – Best DIY/Upcycled display
- Cauldron Award – Best door/window decoration
Henderson residents interested in participating must enroll in the contest to receive instructions on how to submit an entry.
For more information or to enroll, visit cityofhenderson.com.
