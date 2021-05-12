LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil has announced a new show performance schedule for Mystere at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Mystere will return to the stage for the first time since going dark amid the pandemic on Monday, June 28.
Upon returning, the new updated schedule includes nightly performances Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
According to a news release, tickets for performances start at $75 (not including tax and fees) are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.
Cirque provided the following show schedule:
SHOW SCHEDULE
Friday – Tuesday
at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY
June 28-29
July 4-6, 9, 12-13, 19, 20, 26-27
Sept. 5-8
DARK DAYS
Wednesday and Thursday through Sept. 18
Effective Sept. 18, dark days will be Thursday and Friday
ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS
Sept. 10-14, 17
Nov. 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.