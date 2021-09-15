LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The intermission is over. Cirque du Soleil's KÀ will return to the Las Vegas Strip on Nov. 24.
Guests will be welcomed back to the theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino for acrobatics and aerial battle scenes this fall.
Performances will run between Saturday and Wednesday with two shows daily at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
THE STORY
"KÀ redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. The biggest theatrical production by the global entertainment juggernaut features invigorating special effects complete with 119 pyrotechnic devices, 13,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen and approximately 120 fireballs discharged in every show. The action-packed experience is the final Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas resident show to reopen."
Tickets start at $69. For more information, visit: ka.com or call 888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866. Check the schedule for select dark days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.