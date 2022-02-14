LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new Cirque du Soleil show is heading to the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Cirque will reveal details about the new show during a press event on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The company says the new show will debut at New York-New York on the Strip this spring.
As part of the announcement event, Cirque will share details about the new show concept, introduce the creative team and cast members and offer a sneak peek.
Cirque previously offered the "Zumanity" show at New York-New York, which opened at the property in Sept. 2003.
After performing more than 7,700 shows, the last performance of Zumanity took place on March 14 before it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cirque said previously.
