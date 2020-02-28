LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil is closing the curtains on its "R.U.N" show.
"R.U.N," which opened in Oct. 2019, will permanently close on March 8, according to a news release.
Written by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), "R.U.N" is described as the first live-action thriller.
The 75-minute show, which was held at the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip, contains cinematic stunts and combat, performances that push the boundaries of human endurance.
Guests holding tickets past March 8 will be refunded at the original point of purchase.
“R.U.N was the collaboration of an extraordinary group of creators, artists and crew members; however, the production ultimately did not find an audience that could support it and we’ve made the difficult decision to close,” said Eric Grilly, Cirque's senior vice president of resident show division. “After carefully considering multiple creative options to enhance the production, we determined the time and resources necessary to implement those changes proved to be too big to overcome.”
For more information, please contact customer service at lasvegas.customerservice@cirquedusoleil.com or 702 352 0143.
