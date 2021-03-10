LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been nearly a year since the Las Vegas Strip shut down completely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most resorts have since reopened, a majority of shows have remained dark.
Now Cirque du Soleil is getting ready to bring back two of its acts.
"O" at the Bellagio is one of them.
Eric Grilly, senior vice president of the resident shows division at Cirque du Soleil said they're targeting a July reopening.
"Right now looking at the progression that that's going on with the government in terms of capacity increasing and such, and the anticipated handoff to local authorities on May 1 We're currently focused on, on a reopening sometime this summer," Grilly said.
While the company doesn't know how many people they will be able to host, or what the social distancing requirements specifics will be like, they have made some modifications to the acts.
"Right now we're still waiting on what capacity will be allowed to open the show and what type of social distancing we will need to maintain. We audience interaction, that will be more limited than it's been in the past. But in terms of the overall performance, it will be the show that people have come to know and love."
But one thing we know, performers can't wait to go back to work.
"You know and so many of our artists are embedded in his community. And so in our conversations with them in terms of returning back to work. It's been overwhelmingly positive response, 95%. Plus, so I'm very excited about that. And in working with them and bringing them back to work and reopening our shows in the months ahead."
