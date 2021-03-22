LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Spring Break just around the corner, Circus Circus is offering a deal for local families to enjoy their pool area.
According to a news release, from March 27 through April 4, Circus Circus is offering locals a $10 entrance price to its Splash Zone and Pool. The offer is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Normally exclusive to hotel guests, locals will have a limited time opportunity to enjoy Circus Circus’ Splash Zone which features more than an acre of multiple water slides, pools and splash pads, the release states.
The 50-foot waterslide tower features three slides – Mat Racer, Aqua Tube and Speed Slide. Sliders must be 42” or taller to ride the Mat Racer, and 48” or taller to ride the Aqua Tube and Speed Slide.
According to the release, in addition to its two pools and whirlpools, Circus Circus’ Splash Zone includes an interactive splash pad featuring water cannons, spill buckets, rain trees and more – a great experience for families with smaller children.
Cabanas are available to rent starting at $100. Each Cabana includes lounge chairs, straight-back chairs, TV, mini-fridge, safe and storage cabinet.
