LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is gearing up for its October opening by holding auditions for its year-round pool venue.
According to a news release, the resort is hosting a reservations-only casting call for its multi-level pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim, on Sept. 14-15.
Interested applicants are invited to try out for more than 100 positions across all departments, including cocktail servers, bartenders, barbacks, server assistants, food runners, lifeguards, pool hosts and box office cashiers.
The release notes that a resume must be submitted at www.circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim-tryouts/ and a reservation confirmation must be received to attend the audition.
The event will run from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on both days and take place inside Downtown Las Vegas Events Center’s indoor tent.
Applicants must be 21 or over, and protective face coverings and swim wear are required to audition. The schedule will be as follows for Sept. 14 and 15:
9 a.m. – Noon Cocktail Servers
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Bartenders and Barbacks
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Server Assistants and Food Runners
5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Lifeguards, Pool Hosts and Box Office Cashiers
Circa Resort & Casino will be downtown Las Vegas’ first ground-up casino resort since 1980. Its Stadium Swim venue is expected to operate 365 days a year. Additionally, the 1.25-million-square-foot resort will feature the world’s largest sportsbook.
