LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who enjoy getting in the holiday spirit will have another place to go this year to enjoy Christmas festivities.
According to a news release, Enchant, a whimsical Christmas light maze and village, will bring its "world of festive wonder" to Las Vegas for the first time Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.
Enchant will take over the Las Vegas Ballpark, "transforming the venue into a winter wonderland and transporting all who enter into the wonderful world of Christmas magic."
According to the release, those in attendance can expect to see:
● The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing reindeer.
● Christmas Village – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.
● Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more with a holiday party at Enchant; now accepting reservations.
● Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos while Mrs. Claus leads story time for the little ones.
● Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food, drinks, and treats that are sure to please everyone.
● Ice Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates as you glide through the wonder with your loved ones.
● Private Events – Whether hosting for eight or 8,000, Enchant will dazzle guests with multiple options for private events including individual suites, custom parties complete with catering and entertainment options, and full buyouts of the magical Enchant wonderland.
For more information, visit: EnchantChristmas.com.
(1) comment
All the joys of the season, while wearing masks and social distancing, and taking multiple booster shots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.