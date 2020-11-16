LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Christmas-themed pop-up bar is set to open its doors this holiday season in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, Santa Baby opens Nov. 30 at Tivoli Village. The pop-up bar will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Organizers said the venue will allow guests under 21 on Mondays only.
"Santa Baby features an array of rotating beers, wine, spirits, mixers and hand-crafted holiday cocktails served in stocking and ornament-shaped glasses. The pop-up also boasts wall-to-wall Christmas décor and offers festive ornament making for guests to enjoy while they sip on beverages," the release said.
Guests are urged to purchase tickets for select time slots in advance at vegas.santa-baby.com. The venue says there are 34 tickets available per hour with staggered entry times, and each ticket costs $5.50. Upon selecting a ticket time slot, guests will be granted entry to the pop-up experience for one hour, according to the release.
Walk-ins are welcome if there is availability. Group bookings are also available.
According to organizers, guests must wear masks and social distancing must be followed. Hand sanitizer will be provided for guests’ convenience and temperature checks will be performed at the door.
Santa Baby is located in the center of Tivoli Village on the first floor at 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 130.
