LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Christina Aguilera is returning to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for her residency Christina Aguilera: The Xperience on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The soulful pop singer singer will return for the six following scheduled performance dates:
Feb. 2020: 26, 28, 29
March 2020: 4, 6, 7
All shows begin at 9 p.m., and a limited number of tickets and VIP packages are still available. Ticket prices begin at $40 and are now on sale. You can purchase them by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.