LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than two months after opening its doors, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is hosting a grand opening celebration weekend, from Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13.
Titled "Unstoppable Weekend at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas," the resort said the celebration will mark the completion of all venues inside the resort.
To kick off the celebration, Virgin Hotels is hosting a concert featuring special performances from singer Christina Aguilera, rapper Flo Rida and DJ Mix Master Mike on Thursday, June 10 inside the resort's theater.
Sir Richard Branson is set to make a special appearance at the event.
A limited number of tickets can be purchased on the resort's website.
