LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop star Christina Aguilera has decided to stay and perform in Las Vegas, announcing she will extend her residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino into March 2020.
Aguilera has added ten additional show dates to her residency. The following dates have been added:
Dec. 2019: 27, 28, 30, 31
Feb. 2020: 26, 28, 29
March 2020: 4, 5, 6
In the meantime, you can still catch Aguilera performing on these previously scheduled dates:
Sept. 2019: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28
Oct. 2019: 2, 4, 5
Ticket prices start at $40 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them here.
