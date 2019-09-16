Christina Aguilera Celebrates Grand Opening Of Her New Las Vegas Show: THE XPERIENCE At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 01: Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new Las Vegas show: THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )

 Denise Truscello

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop star Christina Aguilera has decided to stay and perform in Las Vegas, announcing she will extend her residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino into March 2020.

Aguilera has added ten additional show dates to her residency. The following dates have been added:

Dec. 2019: 27, 28, 30, 31 

Feb. 2020: 26, 28, 29 

March 2020: 4, 5, 6 

In the meantime, you can still catch Aguilera performing on these previously scheduled dates:

Sept. 2019: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28

Oct. 2019: 2, 4, 5 

Ticket prices start at $40 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them here

