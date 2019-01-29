LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera announced she'll be coming to Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for an exclusive residency, starting in May.
The six-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater 16 times, with dates in May, June, Sept. and Oct.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Aguilera released a statement Tuesday about her new show "The Xperience."
The Xperience is going to be my most ambitious show yet. Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy. For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into The Xperience.
Tickets start at $60 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased here or at the Planet Hollywood box office.
