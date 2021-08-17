LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been 17 months since the men of Chippendales have been on the stage, but now the wait is over because the guys are returning to their home over at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
Chippendales, like many other Vegas shows, had to close their show due to the pandemic.
Now, they are returning to their theater at the Rio with performances beginning on Sept. 1.
According to a press release, their show will be revamped with new numbers, music, choreography, acrobatics and of course, the most stunning men in Vegas.
Chippendales perform Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm. Tickets for performances go on sale on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. (PT) at Chippendales.com.
