LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those craving Chipotle can now satisfy their craving without having to leave their vehicles, as the eatery has debuted a drive-thru pickup window at a Las Vegas location.
According to a news release, the "Chipotlane" is a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
Located at 3588 St. Rose Parkway, the company said it is the first Chipotle in Las Vegas to feature the drive-thru lane.
The restaurant is open from every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.
