LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Philadelphia-based Chickie's & Pete’s opening up its restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday.
The new eatery, located inside the Sahara, marks the first time the restaurant chain has opened a location on the West Coast.
The restaurant features an extensive menu featuring Chickie's & Pete's "world famous" crabfries, seafood, pizza, cheesesteaks, wings and other items.
The eatery also features a full bar with dozens of beers on tap, and a William Hill sports book.
