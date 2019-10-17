LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary band Chicago has announced their return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for the third row in a row with eight shows scheduled for early 2020.
The Grammy-winning band will is scheduled to perform at The Venetian on February 28 and 29 and March 4, 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14 at 8 p.m.
Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era" by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at #4, the highest charting American band in the chart’s history, in Billboard Magazine's Top Bands And Duos. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Chicago will perform some of their biggest hits for the crowd to celebrate their years of success in the music industry.
Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. (PST)
