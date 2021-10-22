LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – It’s flavor time!
The mayor of “Flavortown," Guy Fieri, is being honored by his alma mater, UNLV.
As a part of Homecoming week, the spiky-haired celebrity chef will be honored as the “Outstanding Alumnus of the year."
Since his days at UNLV, Fieri has been known for his on-going engagement from financial gifts to sharing his wisdom to culinary students.
“UNLV’s direct relationships with hotels, restaurants, and casinos — along with having access to great industry professionals-turned-professors like John Stefanelli and Vince Eade — gave me immediate contact, insight, and awareness of what was happening throughout the industry,” Fieri said.
The famous TV chef graduated from UNLV in 1990.
