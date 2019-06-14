LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celine Dion's earnings from her 16-year Las Vegas residency run proves she is the queen of Vegas.
Billboard magazine reports Dion raked in $681 million in ticket sales during her 1,141 shows performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, making Dion the highest-grossing Vegas headliner of all time.
Billboard reports Dion sold 4,555,752 tickets total for her two residencies, A New Day (2003-2007) and Celine (2011-2019). A New Day brought in $385.1 million during its 5-year run while Celine cashed in with $296.2 million.
Both residencies were promoted by AEG Presents/Concerts West and Caesars Entertainment.
Now that her Vegas residency is over, Dion is taking her show on the road with her Courage World Tour kicking off on Sept. 18. She also plans to release her 12th studio album titled Courage.
