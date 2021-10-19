LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celine Dion announced Tuesday that the opening of her upcoming show at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip has been delayed due to "unforeseen medical symptoms."
According to a news release, "unforeseen medical symptoms have forced the singer to delay the opening and cancel the performances scheduled November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022."
The release states that Dion has been experiencing "severe and persistent" muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing.
I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/cEDLQt9HDg— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 19, 2021
"Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show," the release says.
Dion provided the following statement in the release:
I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.
Resorts World provided the below guidance for ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances:
TICKET REFUNDS
- Tickets purchased with a credit card through our authorized ticketing outlets at axs.com or Resorts World Las Vegas will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with the financial institution.
- For tickets purchased through non-authorized sellers, please reach out to the original point of purchase for more information.
- Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.
FUTURE PERFORMANCES
- Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced. For future Las Vegas performance dates and updates, continue to visit rwlasvegas.com, or celinedion.com.
- Celine Dion’s “Courage World Tour” is still scheduled to resume beginning March 9, 2022. For tour updates visit celinedion.com.
