LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- World-renowned psychic medium Thomas John will bring his abilities to contact the supernatural and make predictions to Cleopatra's Barge inside Caesars Palace.
John's residency will begin on Jan. 16, 2020. During his show titled Thomas John: Celebrity Psychic Medium, he will make contact with spirits and give them a voice in the physical world, while also answering questions about his unique abilities and background on his past predictions. Throughout the live event, which is guaranteed to be different each night, guests will experience a uniquely memorable evening filled with hope, love and optimism.
Thomas’ celebrity clients have included Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Nicks, Goldie Hawn and Courteney Cox, among others. Testimonials from celebrity clients include Jenna Dewan, who says Thomas is “so talented and gifted,” and Jenny McCarthy, who says, “I've been to many mediums. Thomas is the best. Spot on!”
Thomas John: Celebrity Psychic Medium will run Thursday to Monday at 6 p.m. with an additional 3 p.m. performance on Sunday. Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. The can be purchased by clicking here.
