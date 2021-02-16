LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrity drummer Rich Redmond says there are many benefits that come with playing the drum.
Redmond has played for artists like Jason Aldean and Kid Rock. So, it's no surprise the he knows the benefits that come with playing the drum more than anybody.
Redmond tells MORE, "These are really anxious times we're living in. So, if we want to reduce anxiety, reduce stress, reduce depression, boost our mood and energy, playing a drum is a great way to do it."
He says if you hit the center of a drum with your hand, you can hear a low tone and feel the vibration through your body. He says you can also hit the edges to create a rhythmic beat.
"It's a great workout. It boosts your immune system. It increases circulation. You can work on your coordination. And every time I play with Jason Aldean, I burn over a thousand calories," Redmond said.
Redmond sells books on drumming and inspiration on his web site richrichmond.com.
