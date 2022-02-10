LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- World renowned comedian, entertainer, film and TV star Cedric ‘the Entertainer’ returns to Las Vegas on Friday, March 5, 2022 for an evening of comedy under the stars at The Amp at Craig Ranch, North Las Vegas' premier outdoor venue.
The original ‘king of comedy’ will be joined by Tony Rock (Uncle Ryan from Everybody Hates Chris) who is coming off his most recent U.S. club tour.
The Amp at Craig Ranch in North Las Vegas, Doors to the open-air amphitheater open at 6 pm, and the show will start at 8 pm. To purchase tickets, click here.
