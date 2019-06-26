LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is giving you the chance to join some of your favorite superheroes in its new 4D film experience.
Auditions will be held Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Those interested in attending must wear their favorite Marvel superhero costume.
Everyone who comes dressed in costume will get into Madame Tussauds for free.
Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer, Joe Quesada says, "We’re looking for someone who’s passionate, enthusiastic and will deliver the lines with the dynamic flair that’s the hallmark of all great Marvel stars!”
The 4D film experience can be found in The Marvel Super Hero Zone and brings to life the legendary Marvel comics using 3D film technology with additional thrilling special effects, including wind, water and smell.
For more information about Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, click here.
