LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Auditions will be held for a new comedy reality show titled, "It's the Downtown Las Vegas Reality Show."
The casting call is seeking out Las Vegas-based actors, comedians, stage artists and strong personalities to join the cast of the all-new, ten-episode comedy reality show celebrating all-things Downtown Las Vegas.
Directed by Christian Charles, creator of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” the new comedy reality show will follow Fremont Street Experience’s newest employee, Joe, as he tries to overcome daily challenges while assisting with construction of the Viva Vision canopy.
Anyone interested in auditioning should email a 60-second video performing a monologue titled "Script 1" OR a video singing the theme song to the show titled "I'm All In" to castingsts01@gmail.com by Friday, June 28.
Below is a link to the theme song and the script to the monologue.
- Click here for song with lyrics https://vimeo.com/343766728.
- Script 1: MONOLOGUE - “Las Vegas was first discovered by Spanish Explorers in the Mojave Desert. Soon after, Captain John C. Fremont led an expedition put in’ Las Vegas on the map. The first hotel opened its doors and Fremont Street quickly became the outposts first paved road. The one and only Vegas Vic ushered in a revolution of neon lights, and Downtown Vegas became known as Glitter Gulch. With bright lights came the showgirls, the mob, the world-famous Rat Pack and of course The King himself, Elvis Presley and finally the New Canopy, which completely transformed Fremont Street, making it the most visited road in these United States of America."
If a candidate is selected, then they will be contacted with information on auditions at an undisclosed location on Sunday, June 30 from 3 – 5 p.m.
