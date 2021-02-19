LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian and Las Vegas headliner Carrot Top is making his grand return to the stage at Luxor Hotel and Casino after his show went dark due to the pandemic.
Carrot Top will once again be performing nightly at his venue except for Sundays when the show is dark.
"It's unbelievable," Carrot Top said. "I can't believe it's happening. The only thing different as to the last time we were there is it's going to be 100 people as opposed to 250 people."
The show is one of many in Las Vegas allowing for more guests and seating after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak eased restrictions for bars, restaurants and venues earlier this week.
"We're looking forward to it," Carrot Top said. "We're sold out so who else can say that?"
Carrot Top says he's got a lot of new props and jokes for his audience to enjoy.
You can buy tickets to his show by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.