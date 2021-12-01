LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Guitarist Carlos Santana has canceled all December dates of his show in Las Vegas following a medical procedure.
The shows were part of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The procedure was "unscheduled," according to a media statement. He's expected to return in January.
I regret to inform you that the Santana band has canceled the remaining December 2021 performances at The House of Blues in Las Vegas. Iconic band leader Carlos Santana had an unscheduled heart procedure that impacted his performance in Las Vegas. Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.
Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management
