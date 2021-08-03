LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- California favorite Togo's Sandwiches is expanding to Las Vegas with two locations set to open in the valley!
According to the company, a location in Henderson, 1500 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 220, will open its doors in August. While a second location, 6435 S. Rainbow, Suite 103, will open in September.
