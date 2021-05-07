LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace will reopen its doors on Thursday, May 20.
According to a news release, Bacchanal’s seafood, carving, American and Latin kitchens, as well as the entrance and dining room, have all received major upgrades and improvements. More than 30 new dishes have been added to the buffet's menu.
Bacchanal will reopen with dinner served Thursday-Monday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. For the first time, Bacchanal welcomes and encourages reservations on OpenTable.com.
“Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace has been a world-renowned culinary destination for many years," said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. "We are incredibly proud of all the work we have put into it over the past 14 months, from the design and construction to the research and re-engineering of the menu. We look forward to welcoming our guests back and seeing their faces light up when they experience and, most importantly, taste all the new enhancements.”
The reopening comes following more than a year of renovation, the release notes.
