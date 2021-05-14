LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment is refocusing entertainment programing across its properties, prompting smaller venues to close.
Caesars issued the following statement.
Caesars Entertainment has made a strategic decision to refocus the entertainment programming across our Las Vegas properties. Unfortunately, this means that some of our smaller capacity venues will close, and some shows will not return. Decisions like these are never easy. Some of these shows have a long history with us and in Las Vegas. While their run with our company is now ending, we are grateful for their incredible performances, their many talented cast and crew members, and everything they brought to our resorts and guests. As we move in this new direction, Caesars Entertainment remains committed to live entertainment and creating the most exciting stage experiences for our guests.
The company released a list of venues and shows being impacted.
- Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace will no longer host entertainment
- Wayne Newton and Caesars Entertainment are actively working together to find another location at Las Vegas Strip property
- Dionne Warwick will be focusing on touring, so her residency will not return
- Anthony Cools Experience at Paris Las Vegas with the following shows not reopening
- The Anthony Cools Experience
- Friends! The Musical Parody
- Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
- Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with the following shows not reopening
- Tenors of Rock
- Crazy Girls
- The Back Room at Bally’s Las Vegas with X Rocks not reopening
- Chippendales Theater at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino with Chippendales not reopening
- Final Fight Championship at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will not be reopening
- Additionally, The Bronx Wanderers and John Caparulo’s Mad Cap Comedy will not reopen at Harrah’s Las Vegas
While venues and shows are being reshuffled, Caesars Entertainment announced a variety of programing set to take the stage this summer.
Upcoming notable show dates
- Criss Angel Mindfreak restarts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – July 7
- Usher – The Las Vegas Residency opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – July 16
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! restarts at Flamingo Las Vegas – Aug. 5
- Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Aug. 28 – Sept. 5
- Donny Osmond opens his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas – Aug. 31
- Judas Priest at Zappos Theater – Oct. 8
- Sting: My Songs opens at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Oct. 29
