LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Burlesque Hall of Fame's quarterly spectacle "Tease: A Burlesque Revue" will return to the stage at The Space on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The show is a celebration of Las Vegas burlesque, past and present.
The lineup for the show includes:
- Hazel Honeysuckle, featured entertainer in Spiegelworld's Absinthe at Caesar's Palace
- Blanche DeBris, Las Vegas emcee of the prestigious Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend
- Neon, as seen in Usher's 2021 Las Vegas residency
- Uma Shadow, a multi-award winning Boylesque performer
- Bettina May, the first person ever awarded a US green card for her outstanding ability in burlesque!
- LouLou Roxy, a pinup and fetish model and a Las Vegas favorite!
- Elyse Elaine, as seen in Usher's 2021 Las Vegas residency
- A special appearance by legendary burlesque performer Dusty Summers, known as, "The Nude Magician!"
The event will feature an exclusive feather fan dance performed by students from the Burlesque Hall of Fame's School of Striptease.
Tickets range from $20-$40. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information, click here. For tickets, click here.
