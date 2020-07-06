LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Burlesque Hall of Fame will close once again beginning July 7, the company said in a release Monday, with plans to reopen once the state reaches Phase III.
The museum reopened June 23 under Nevada's Phase II reopening plans, but will close its doors once more as COVID-19 cases rise at an "alarming rate," the release stated.
"As a museum, we have an obligation to serve our community and our society,” Burlesque Hall of Fame's Executive Director Dustin M. Wax said in a statement. "It is clear that encouraging people to engage in social activities right now, including visiting museums, is irresponsible and even actively harmful. We have an ethical commitment to being a good neighbor, and right now, being a good neighbor means not encouraging people to be out and about."
To accommodate social distancing, the museum altered its layout, adopted enhanced cleaning procedures and implemented masks and handwashing policies. However, museum officials believe keeping the business open during this phase is irresponsible.
"Being open as a cultural attraction in downtown Las Vegas, they cannot help but contribute to the wider spread of disease," the release stated.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has previously stated that Phase III of Nevada's "Roadmap to Recovery" plan is "tabled" for now, as the state sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Despite the closure, the company said employees will remain at work and continue to receive pay, while also creating online content for fans at: BurlesqueHall.com
