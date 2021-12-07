LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make another appearance in Las Vegas this holiday season.
According to a new release, the Clydesdales will make a special appearance by serving as "grand marshal" for Downtown Summerlin's free Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. on Friday.
For those not familiar with the iconic horses, Downtown Summerlin notes that the team features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold beer wagon carrying two traditionally clad drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog.
After serving as grand marshal in the parade, the Clydesdales will head to The Lawn, where attendees can get an up-close look at the group.
Downtown Summerlin provided fun facts about the famous horses:
- Each of the Clydesdales’ handcrafted harnesses and collars weigh approximately 130 pounds.
- The Budweiser Clydesdales are given short names, such as Duke, Mark and Bud, to make it easier for the driver to give commands to the horses during a performance.
- Budweiser Clydesdales’ horseshoes measure more than 20 inches from end to end and weigh about 5 pounds.
- Dalmatians were known as coach dogs because they ran between the wheels of coaches or carriages and were companions to the horses. Since the 1950s, Dalmatians have traveled with the Budweiser Clydesdales hitch, perched atop the wagon proudly seated next to the driver.
- The turn-of-the-century beer wagons have been meticulously restored and are kept in excellent condition. The wagons are equipped with two braking systems: a hydraulic pedal device that slows the vehicle for turns and downhill descents, and a handbrake that locks the rear wheels when the wagon is at a halt.
