LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop icons BTS are heading to Las Vegas for four shows in April.
According to a news release, "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas" will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in front of a live audience.
In addition, organizers say the in-person live broadcast event “LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS” will be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four days. The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on April 16.
Registration to purchase tickets will begin now through Saturday at 5 p.m. HERE.
