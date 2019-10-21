LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Bryan Adams has announced three shows at Wynn Las Vegas as part of his Shine A Light tour.
Adams will present his celebrated songs in a three-night engagement including his hits like "Summer of 69," "Heaven" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."
Adams' Shine A Light tour was named after his 14th studio album that debuted at No. 1 on album charts earlier this year. During his four-decade career, Adams has collaborated with iconic performers such as Barbra Streisand, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart and Sting, as well as pop music superstars such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
For the first time, Adams will perform at Wynn Las Vegas on April 22, 24 & 25. Ticket prices start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.