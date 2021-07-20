LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced that Bruno Mars is postponing this weekend's shows "due to unforeseen circumstances."
In a news release, MGM said Mars' Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 performances at Park Theater will be rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with no action needed, according to the release. Should ticket purchasers not be able to attend, a refund can be requested until Aug.13, 2021. Once the refund window is closed, all sales are final.
According to MGM, guests who purchased “A Trip to Mars” Luxury VIP Experience should call (866) 882-0432 to discuss options.
