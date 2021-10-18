LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bruno Mars has once again added more shows to his Las Vegas residency due to popular demand.
The multi-Grammy Award-winning superstar announced he will perform at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM on December 17 and 18, as well as December 30 and New Year's Eve.
Ticket prices for the new shows start at $99.50 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
