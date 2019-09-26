LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - , Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas has announced a second series of Rock and Roll Playhouse concerts for families.
The concert series introduces younger generations to iconic artists outside their timeline of birth. To create a comfortable and safe environment for children, the sound is reduced to a child-safe volume, as to not damage any developing or sensitive ears.
The three-series concert schedule, running from October through December, will feature the music of iconic bands and holiday fun on the following dates:
- Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. | Free Fallin' ft. the Music of Tom Petty for Kids and More!
- Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. | The Music of Queen for Kids
- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. | The Music of The Beatles for Kids: Holiday Celebration
Tickets for The Rock and Roll Playhouse are available at the Brooklyn Bowl box office, by calling 877.987.6487 or online at www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Tickets are $15.00 and are free for kids under the age of one. This show is for all ages.
