LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - , Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas has announced a second series of Rock and Roll Playhouse concerts for families. 

The concert series introduces younger generations to iconic artists outside their timeline of birth. To create a comfortable and safe environment for children, the sound is reduced to a child-safe volume, as to not damage any developing or sensitive ears.

The three-series concert schedule, running from October through December, will feature the music of iconic bands and holiday fun on the following dates: 

  • Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.  | Free Fallin' ft. the Music of Tom Petty for Kids and More!
  • Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. | The Music of Queen for Kids
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. | The Music of The Beatles for Kids: Holiday Celebration

Tickets for The Rock and Roll Playhouse are available at the Brooklyn Bowl box office, by calling 877.987.6487 or online at www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Tickets are $15.00 and are free for kids under the age of one. This show is for all ages. 

