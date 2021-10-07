LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bronx Wanderers are giving back to our first responders who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.
The local band is giving complimentary tickets to any first responder who wants to attend their show at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino now until Nov. 12.
“We are so grateful to our first responders, especially over the past year and a half!” said the band and show’s founder, Vinny Adinolfi. “We wanted to show our appreciation and be able to give back to the community that has embraced us since we first opened our show in Las Vegas five years ago.”
First responders can request up to four tickets each by texting (213) 716-4411 or emailing kannarino1@gmail.com with their name, date of performance, number of tickets and mobile phone number.
Guests will be notified if the date they are requesting is unavailable so that another performance date can be selected. Guests will receive a ticket confirmation via a text message containing a QR code with their tickets from Ticketmaster.
The Bronx Wanderers entertain audiences of all ages with performances Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Westgate Cabaret. Find additional information and details at www.westgatelasvegas.com
