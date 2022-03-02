LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The couple who recently registered as the 5-millionth to receive a marriage license in Clark County has received quite an amazing offer for a first dance performance.
California residents Luis Pantoja and Myra Ramirez were issued the 5-millionth marriage license on Feb. 20, according to Clark County.
Not only were they presented a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and other gifts like roundtrip airfare on Allegiant Airlines and a diamond ring, the lucky couple now has another offer: a performance from country superstar Brad Paisley.
The offer comes after Paisley noticed the groom was wearing a Brad Paisley shirt when he went to get his marriage license.
Paisley on Tuesday complimented Pantoja's "wedding attire" and asked his followers to help find the couple.
"I wanna bring them to a show and give them a first dance!" he added.
I heard Mayra and Luis were the 5 millionth couple to get married in Las Vegas…quite the wedding attire, Luis…y’all help me find them…I wanna bring them to a show and give them a first dance! pic.twitter.com/XGbDrjGq11— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 1, 2022
