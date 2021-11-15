LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country singer Brad Paisley will return to Wynn Las Vegas for not one, but two concerts.
Paisley will hold back-to-back performances of his popular “Acoustic Storyteller” show on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Following rave reviews of his June 2021 performances, Paisley will once again bring his personal stories and acoustic hits to the intimate Encore Theater, giving fans another chance to catch this must-see show.
Tickets start at $69.50 and will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
